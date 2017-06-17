  1. Home
  2. World

Tennessee man: Fugitive inmates surrendered without a word

By ERIK SCHELZIG and KATE BRUMBACK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/17 16:46

Patrick Hale, the man credited by law enforcement with forcing the surrender of two Georgia prison escapees, speaks to reporters in Mur

ADDS THAT ROWE IS AT TOP AND DUBOSE AT BOTTOM - This photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows the arrest of the tw

Patrick Hale, the man credited by law enforcement with forcing the surrender of two Georgia prison escapees, speaks to reporters in Mur

In this June 15, 2017 photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmate Ricky Dubose poses for a booking

In this June 15, 2017 photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmate Donnie Russell Rowe poses for a

Patrick Hale, the man credited by law enforcement with forcing the surrender of two Georgia prison escapees, speaks to reporters in Mur

Patrick Hale, the man credited by law enforcement with forcing the surrender of two Georgia prison escapees, speaks to reporters in Mur

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man credited by law enforcement with holding two Georgia prison escapees at gunpoint says he's no hero.

Patrick Hale says he was carrying a loaded weapon but never pulled it out. He says the two inmates took off their shirts and waved them as if they were surrendering, then got face down on his concrete driveway without saying a word.

He says they must have mistaken his car for a police cruiser, saying they look similar.

He says more than 45 police officers were there within minutes, and he says "I cannot tell you how grateful I was to see them arrive."

___

Kate Brumback reported from Madison and Atlanta. Associated Press writers Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, and Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.