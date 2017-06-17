Scotland beats Australia 24-19 on late try by Hamish Watson

SYDNEY (AP) — Flanker Hamish Watson's 61st-minute try earned Scotland a rare victory in Australia as it beat the Wallabies 24-19 in a seesawing rugby test match Saturday at Sydney Football Stadium that saw both teams score three tries a piece.

Scotland led 17-12 at halftime despite fullback Israel Folau scoring two first-half tries for the Wallabies, including a leaping acrobatic catch on the tryline in the 40th minute.

Australia took the lead on a Will Genia try and Bernard Foley's conversion with just under 20 minutes to play, but its two-point lead lasted just six minutes when Watson scored a 50-meter try and flyhalf Finn Russell converted to help the Scots its first win against the Wallabies in Australia since its shock 9-6 victory in Newcastle in 2012 and first ever in Sydney.

Scotland played strong defensively in the final 15 minutes but was also helped by several errant Australian passes which went into touch just as the Wallabies were threatening to score.

The last time the teams met — at the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup — Australia prevailed 35-34 on a contentious last-minute penalty goal by Foley on what Scotland felt was a bad call.

On Saturday, with the Wallabies just meters from Scotland's try line and pushing to level the match, it was penalized by referee Wayne Barnes after the full-time siren had sounded for not releasing the ball.