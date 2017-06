SYDNEY (AP) — Scotland defeated Australia 24-19 on Saturday in a one-off rugby test at Sydney Football Stadium:

Scores:

Scotland 24 (Duncan Taylor, Finn Russell, Hamish Watson tries; Russell 3 conversions, Greig Tonks penalty); Australia 19 (Israel Folau 2, Will Genia tries; Bernard Foley 2 conversions). HT: 17-12.