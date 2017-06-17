  1. Home
  2. World

Grim search at London blaze site continues as anger mounts

By  Associated Press
2017/06/17 14:22

Emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, Friday, June 16, 2017, after a fire engulfed the 24-sto

Protesters stand in the lobby of Kensington town hall in west London, the headquarters of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea,

A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Grief turned to outrage

People demonstrate demanding answers over the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Friday June 16, 2017. Grief over a London high-rise tower

People watch from a balcony as people walk during a demonstration following the fire at Grenfell Towers that engulfed the 24-storey bui

LONDON (AP) — London firefighters are continuing the grim search after a high-rise fire that killed at least 30 people as public anger about the blaze continues to grow.

Many are demanding answers for how the blaze spread so quickly. Britain's Press Association says around 70 people are missing.

Queen Elizabeth II marked her official birthday Saturday by saying Britain remains "resolute in the face of adversity" after the horrendous fire and recent extremist attacks in London and Manchester.

The 91-year-old monarch said it is "difficult to escape a very somber mood" on what is normally a day of celebration.

The government has promised a full public inquiry.

Scuffles broke out near the Kensington and Chelsea town hall offices Friday as demonstrators chanting "We want justice!" surged toward the doors.