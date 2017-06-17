  1. Home
  2. World

Castile trial had video evidence _ but not of key seconds

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/17 13:53

Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, spoke with passion about her reaction to a not guity verdict for Officer Jeronimo Yanez at

FILE - In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while wa

FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile adorns the gate to the governor's residence

Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, spoke with passion about her reaction to a not guilty verdict for Officer Jeronimo Yanez a

CORRECTS SPELLINGS OF JERONIMO AND, ON SECOND REFERENCE, PHILANDO - Family and friends of Valerie Castile and Philando Castile, includi

Judge Glenda Hatchett was hugged by Philando Castile supporter Guthrie Morgan, 7, after Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on all coun

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The world learned of Philando Castile's death through a Facebook livestream launched by his girlfriend seconds after he was shot by a Minnesota police officer.

But no video existed of exactly what happened inside the car. That left a jury to decide whether they believed Officer Jeronimo Yanez on the witness stand, and they opted Friday to acquit the officer.

Yanez testified that Castile, a school cafeteria worker, was reaching for his gun despite his commands not to pull it out. And Yanez said he feared for his life.

Friday's acquittal prompted swearing from Castile's family members. Valerie Castile said her son was murdered.

Juror Dennis Ploussard says most jurors voted for acquittal early on. Two holdouts eventually agreed after five days. He says the jury sympathizes with Castile's family.

___

Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed from Minneapolis.