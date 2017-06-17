Scherzer strikes out 10, leads Nationals over Mets 7-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 over eight masterful innings to reach double digits for the fifth straight start and limited the Mets to four hits, leading the Washington Nationals over New York 7-2 on Friday night.

Matt Wieters and Michael A. Taylor hit consecutive homers starting the third inning against Steven Matz (1-1). Anthony Rendon added a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBIs, Bryce Harper finished with three hits, including a run-scoring single in the eighth, as the Nationals improved to 5-0 at Citi Field this year.

Scherzer (8-4) won for the fourth time in five starts, starting 26 of 29 batters with strikes. He never threw more than 16 pitches in an inning until the eighth, ending that one by fanning Yoenis Cespedes in an 11-pitch at-bat. Scherzer walked two and threw 118 pitches, his most since May 11 last year.

DODGERS 3, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their domination of Cincinnati.

Wood (7-0) lost his shutout when Devin Mesoraco homered in the eighth. He's the first Dodgers pitcher to get so deep into a season without a loss since 1985, when Orel Hershiser made his first 11 starts without a loss, according to STATS.

Kenley Jansen gave up a double in the ninth while picking up his 14th save, and Tim Adleman (4-3) took the loss.

CARDINALS 11, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals hit a season-high five home runs in a rout of struggling Baltimore.

Rookie Paul DeJong homered, singled twice, scored three runs and had three RBIs to help St. Louis snap a three-game skid.

Coming off a four-hit shutout against Philadelphia, Martinez (6-5) gave up one run and four hits. The right-hander has 45 strikeouts over his last five starts.

Kevin Gausman (3-6) allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 11, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Melky Cabrera homered, doubled and drove in five runs against his former team, leading Jose Quintana and the Chicago White Sox over Toronto.

Cabrera connected for his seventh homer, a three-run drive in the fifth inning that made it 11-2. Cabrera scored three times as the White Sox went to win for the fifth time in seven games.

Jose Quintana (3-8) snapped a four-game losing streak with his first win since May 2.

Joe Biagini (1-6) lasted just 33 pitches, getting yanked with no outs in the second.

TIGERS 13, RAYS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos doubled, tripled and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers routed Tampa Bay.

Justin Upton drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Ian Kinsler and Alex Avila homered.

Daniel Norris (4-4) gave up three runs in six-plus innings. He matched a season high with eight strikeouts.

Erasmo Ramirez (3-2) matched a career worst by allowing 10 runs on nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Straily pitched into the seventh inning, Christian Yelich drove in three runs and the Miami Marlins beat Atlanta.

Dee Gordon went 3 for 5 and Justin Bour homered in his first game back from the disabled list as the Marlins moved into second place in the NL East, 10 games behind Washington. Miami has won 13 of 18.

Straily (5-4) was coming off his second-shortest outing of the season, but he kept the Braves guessing most of the night, allowing just four hits and striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Sean Newcomb (0-2) gave up three runs, five hits and three walks in six innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gregor Blanco hit a tying two-run homer and Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to rally the Arizona Diamondbacks over Philadelphia.

David Peralta tripled among his three hits, including a single that followed Blanco's second homer of the season off Aaron Nola (3-5) in the seventh. Peralta advanced to third on Paul Goldschmidt's single off Pat Neshek and scored on Lamb's fly.

Patrick Corbin (6-6) gave up four runs — two earned — and five hits while striking out five in six innings to get the win. Fernando Rodney got his 19th save.

CUBS 9, PIRATES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over Pittsburgh.

The Cubs won for just the third time in nine games. Manager Joe Maddon wasn't around to see the comeback — he was ejected in the first inning after Rizzo's drive into the Allegheny River was ruled a foul ball.

Chicago trailed 4-3 until Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras began the ninth with doubles off Juan Nicasio (1-3) to tie it.

Koji Uehera (2-3) got the win.

INDIANS 8, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, Jose Ramirez had three hits and Edwin Encarnacion homered as the Cleveland Indians beat pitching-thin Minnesota.

Carrasco (7-2) gave up four hits in 6 1/3 innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

The Indians pulled a game behind the Twins at the top of the AL Central standings. Minnesota has had at least a share of first place since May 11.

Nik Turley (0-1), a 27-year-old journeyman making his second major league appearance, took the loss.

RANGERS 10, MARINERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat Seattle.

Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres. He had been sidelined with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and picked up his first win since Aug. 31, 2015. He struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Seattle starter James Paxton (5-2) allowed seven hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

RED SOX 2, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, sending the Boston Red Sox over Houston.

Betts hit his team-leading 12th homer, and third in three games. He led off with a drive into the Crawford Boxes in left field, connecting against Will Harris (2-2) into the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Joe Kelly (3-0) got two outs for the win, while Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save.

BREWERS 6, PADRES 5, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a victory over the San Diego Padres.

Thames hit his 19th home run of the season when he drove a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Butcher (3-3) off the top of the left-field fence. The ball bounced off the yellow padding and into the Brewers' bullpen, setting off a raucous celebration at home plate.

Jared Hughes (3-1) retired the side in order in the top of the 10th, helping the Brewers match their season-best four-game winning streak for the third time.