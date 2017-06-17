  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/06/17 11:00
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Thursday's Match

Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2

Friday's Matches

Colon 2, San Lorenzo 1

San Martin 0, Temperley 1

Huracan 1, Santa Fe 0

Talleres 0, Gimnasia 1

Saturday's Matches

Banfield 3, Rosario Central 1

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano

Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes

Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors

Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento

Sunday's Matches

Newell's vs. Lanus

Patronato Parana vs. Tigre

Independiente vs. Olimpo

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman

River Plate vs. Racing Club