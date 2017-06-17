US Open at a glance

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A brief look at Friday's second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills (all times EDT):

THE LEADERS: Paul Casey shot 1-under 71, and the trio of Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka shot 70 to share the lead at 7-under 137.

CLOSE BEHIND: Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark and J.B. Holmes were all one shot back, followed by a group of five at 5 under, including amateur Cameron Champ.

GOING HOME: For the first time in a major, the top three players in the world all failed to make the cut. Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Rory McIlroy are heading home.

7-UNDER CLUB: Hideki Matsuyama and Chez Reavie each shot 65, joining Fowler, who hit the number Thursday

MONEY PUTT: Jason Kokrak made a 16-foot putt on his final hole, No. 9, for a birdie that got him to 1 over — good enough to make the cut.

KEY STATISTIC: The cut, at 1 over, tied a U.S. Open record set in 1990 at Medinah.

NOTEWORTHY: A 94-year-old man stopped breathing while in a grandstand on the sixth hole and died of what officials said appeared to be natural causes.

QUOTEWORTHY: "I'm not here on the weekend, so it's unfortunate. But at least I'll get to sit in air con(ditioning) and watch the guys tear it up on the weekend." —Day after missing the cut.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. FOX.