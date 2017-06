ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

HOLE: 14.

YARDAGE: 603.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 5.019

RANK: 12.

KEY FACT: Brooks Koepka hit the green in two for a birdie. Paul Casey took five shots from behind the green and made a triple bogey. Dustin Johnson, needing birdie to get back to the cut line, took four shots from just below the green and made bogey.