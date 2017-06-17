Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Aquaculture impacted as two more fish farms in Taoyuan infected with tilapia lake virus.
@China Times: Cross-strait stalemate should not continue: Taipei mayor.
@Liberty Times: SinoPac Holdings chief interrogated for possible illegal lending worth NT$5 billion.
@Apple Daily: Flexibility for employers in implementation of annual leave.
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks benefit from Fed rate hike.
@Commercial Times: 13 stocks attractive to investors despite Fed balance sheet wind-down.
