WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--US OPEN

ERIN, Wisconsin — Paul Casey discovers how little it takes to make a big number in the U.S. Open. And at this U.S. Open, he shows how a quick recovery is never too far away. Casey finishes his wild day with six straight pars for a 1-under 71 to set the target. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 810 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--US OPEN-CUT

ERIN, Wisconsin — Jason Day doesn't make the weekend action at the U.S. Open, ending at 17 the longest active streak of making the cut in the majors. Rory McIlroy doesn't either. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— With:

— US Open-Schauffele — What's in a name? Schauffele finds talent is transferable. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 660 words, photos.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND MAORI

A British and Irish Lions near-test lineup tries to avoid a third loss on tour when it meets the Maori, who beat them on the last tour in 2005. By Steve McMorran. Kickoff is at 0735 GMT.

CRI--CHAMPIONS TROPHY FINAL

LONDON — What India will likely bring to the Champions Trophy final isn't in doubt. What Pakistan will bring is in doubt, and there's the intrigue about the showdown on Sunday at The Oval. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— With:

— CRI--Pakistan-India-5 of the Best. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 430 words, photo.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

HAMILTON, Bermuda — One of the more intriguing matchups of the America's Cup final, besides how the teams' 50-foot, foiling catamarans compare and how well the crews sail them, is how Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling holds up against Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-PORTUGAL-MEXICO

KAZAN, Russia — The top contenders for the Confederations Cup title meet early with Portugal and Mexico making their Group A debut on Sunday in Kazan. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— With:

— Confed Cup-Germany-Wagner — Sandro Wagner a throwback striker in youthful Germany squad. By Rob Harris. SENT: 720 words, photo.

— Confed Cup-Ronaldo — Ronaldo attracting the headlines after report he might leave. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOC--HUNGARY-FREE TICKETS

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The coach of Hungary is offering free tickets to a pair of World Cup qualifiers to fans who attended the team's 1-0 loss in Andorra last week. SENT: 130 words.

OTHER STORIES:

— GLF--LPGA Tour — Brooke Henderson stumbles late, keeps Meijer LPGA lead. SENT: 183 words.

— BOX--Ward-Kovalev — Ward, Kovalev do it again in light heavyweight title bout. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— BOX--Mayweather-McGregor's Chances — McGregor backers: Mayweather fight is no sideshow. SENT: 390 words, photos.

— OLY--IOC-McDonald's — No longer a combo: McDonald's ends Olympic sponsorship deal. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 550 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.