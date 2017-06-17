Brooke Henderson stumbles late, keeps Meijer LPGA lead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Brooke Henderson bogeyed the final two holes for a 4-under 67, leaving the 19-year-old Canadian with a two-stroke lead Friday in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Henderson had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round to reach 12-under 130 at Blythefield. She had a one-stroke lead Thursday after an opening 63.

Fellow major champion Lexi Thompson, coming off a playoff loss to Ariya Jutanugarn on Sunday in Canada, followed her opening 64 with a 68 to join Carlota Ciganda (64) and Mi Jung Hur (66) at 10 under.

Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn's older sister, was 9 under after a 66.

Shanshan Feng (70) topped the group at 8 under. The Chinese player is trying to complete a Michigan sweep after winning the LPGA Volvik Championship three weeks ago in Ann Arbor.

Ariya Jutanugarn, playing her first event as the No. 1 player in the world, was tied for 30th at 4 under. Lydia Ko, at No. 2 after an 85-week run at the top, was 6 under after a 71.