Pennsylvania woman sentenced to prison for $4M tax fraud

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who operated two tax preparation businesses has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for filing $4 million in fraudulent tax returns.

Authorities announced Friday that Jessenia E. Cordero, of Allentown, defrauded the IRS through a scheme where she filed tax returns under the stolen identities of multiple Puerto Ricans.

The 37-year-old Cordero and other unnamed co-conspirators obtained lists of Puerto Rican residents' names and social security numbers and used them to file the returns. She used her tax return businesses to cash the checks worth approximately $4.3 million.

In addition to her prison sentence, Cordero was ordered to serve three years of and to pay more than $3.9 million in restitution to the IRS.