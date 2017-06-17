Philadelphia teachers, district reach tentative contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The School District of Philadelphia and its teachers have agreed on a tentative contract after over four years of negotiations.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan says he's hopeful the contract "will mean improved stability for our members and our schoolchildren."

No terms were announced, pending the ratification of the deal by the union's 12,000 members. The contract would run through 2020.

Jordan says the union will schedule a special meeting for members to vote.

Superintendent William Hite says getting a contract was his top priority this school year, which wraps up for students on Tuesday.

Mayor Jim Kenney calls the tentative deal is "an important step for students, teachers and Philadelphians."