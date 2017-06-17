Booz Allen and Target tumble while Whole Foods, Finisar soar

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Whole Foods Market Inc., up $9.62 to $42.68

Amazon agreed to buy the grocery chain for $42 a share, or about $13.4 billion.

Supervalu Inc., down 54 cents to $3.22

Grocery store companies plunged as Amazon loomed as a new competitor.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., down $7.43 to $31.90

The defense contractor said the Justice Department is investigating its account and billing practices.

Finisar Corp., up $2.15 to $27.79

The fiber optic component supplier had a weak fourth quarter, but investors were optimistic about its outlook.

Target Corp., down $2.85 to $52.61

Numerous retailers slumped on Amazon's deal for Whole Foods.

D.R. Horton Inc., down 17 cents to $33.65

Home builders declined after the government said housing construction fell for the third month in a row.

Apache Corp., up $1.74 to $49.54

Energy companies traded higher as the price of oil broke out of a recent downturn.

Sempra Energy, up $1.41 to $116.39

Utility companies did better than the broader market Friday as bond yields turned lower.