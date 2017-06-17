Wife, lover arrested in famous hairdresser's slaying in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have arrested the wife of an internationally known hairdresser and beauty company executive who was found beaten and stabbed to death at a Los Angeles home earlier this year.

Los Angeles police said Friday that Monica Sementilli and Robert Baker have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 23 slaying of Fabio Sementilli. It wasn't immediately clear if either had attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Capt. Billy Hayes told reporters Baker had been romantically involved with Monica Sementilli.

He says Monica Sementilli had conspired to have her husband killed and Baker and another person carried out the slaying.

Investigators believe Fabio Sementilli was killed for his $1.6 million life insurance policy.

Police are looking for the other suspect in the beauty executive's death.