Many Cuban exiles embrace Trump policy but want more

Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with President Donald Trump in Miami, Friday, June 16, 2017, where the president announced a rev
Members of the audience watch as President Donald Trump speaks on Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. speaks at an event in Miami, Friday, June 16, 2017, where President Donald Trump announced a revised Cuba poli
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla. speaks in Miami, Friday, June 16, 2017, where President Donald Trump announced a revised Cuba policy aim
President Donald Trump arrives to speak about Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. The president announced changes to Obama-er
Cuban violinist Luis Haza, left, plays the national anthem as President Donald Trump,and others, listen at an event in Miami, Friday, J
President Donald Trump gestures after signing an executive order on Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. The president announc
President Donald Trump waves after speaking about Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. The president announced changes to Obam
President Donald Trump speaks about Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. The president announced changes to Obama-era Cuba pol
President Donald Trump speaks about Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. The president announced changes to Obama-era Cuba pol
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Cuban violinist Luis Haza after a speech announcing a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping th
Cuban dissident Cary Roque is handed a pen by President Donald Trump after he signed an executive order on Cuba policy, Friday, June 16
President Donald Trump speaks about Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. The president announced changes to Obama-era Cuba pol
President Donald Trump cheers Cuban born violinist Luis Haza after the playing of the national anthem during a speech on Cuba policy, F
President Donald Trump listens as Cuban born violinist Luis Haza plays the national anthem during a speech on Cuba policy, Friday, June
President Donald Trump smiles after signing an executive order on Cuba policy, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Miami. The president announced
President Donald Trump cheers Cuban born violinist Luis Haza after playing the national anthem during a speech on Cuba policy, Friday,
MIAMI (AP) — Many Cuban exiles in Miami are embracing the changes President Donald Trump is making to his predecessor's policies of engagement with the communist island, but some want even more.
President Barack Obama's restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba and easing of decades-old travel and business restrictions divided Cuban-Americans.
Hard-line exiles agreed Friday with Trump's announcement Friday in Miami he will restrict commerce with entities linked to Cuba's military, restore tougher travel rules and make other changes in hopes of forcing democratic change.
However, Cuban-born poet Armando Valladares, who was imprisoned for 22 years by the government of then-Cuban leader Fidel Castro, says he wanted to see more of Obama's changes rolled back.
Those favoring greater opening with Cuba say the president's decision is a setback for improved relations and business.