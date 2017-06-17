Many Cuban exiles embrace Trump policy but want more

MIAMI (AP) — Many Cuban exiles in Miami are embracing the changes President Donald Trump is making to his predecessor's policies of engagement with the communist island, but some want even more.

President Barack Obama's restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba and easing of decades-old travel and business restrictions divided Cuban-Americans.

Hard-line exiles agreed Friday with Trump's announcement Friday in Miami he will restrict commerce with entities linked to Cuba's military, restore tougher travel rules and make other changes in hopes of forcing democratic change.

However, Cuban-born poet Armando Valladares, who was imprisoned for 22 years by the government of then-Cuban leader Fidel Castro, says he wanted to see more of Obama's changes rolled back.

Those favoring greater opening with Cuba say the president's decision is a setback for improved relations and business.