Southwest US preps for 120 temps: Water, water, more water

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.

The National Weather Service said a strong high-pressure weather system will bring very hot temperatures into next week.

Officials warned of excessive heat across southern Arizona and Nevada, and throughout the California's Central Valley.

Officials urged people to stay hydrated, and residents said they'd be drinking lots of water and splashing in pools.

The Phoenix forecast office says all-time high temperature records could fall. In California, the heat will only ease just short of the coast.