BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2030
|2040
|1971
|1975
|Down
|51
|Sep
|2080
|2085
|2014
|2028
|Down
|41
|Dec
|2097
|2103
|2035
|2051
|Down
|37
|Mar
|2120
|2124
|2059
|2076
|Down
|35
|May
|2137
|2137
|2079
|2094
|Down
|36
|Jul
|2160
|2160
|2109
|2113
|Down
|36
|Sep
|2134
|2135
|2130
|2130
|Down
|37
|Dec
|2154
|2187
|2150
|2187
|unch
|Mar
|2173
|2207
|2167
|2207
|unch
|May
|2184
|Down
|40