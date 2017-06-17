New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|255.70
|256.70
|255.70
|256.25
|Down .15
|Jul
|256.75
|257.85
|255.50
|256.40
|Down .15
|Aug
|257.25
|258.25
|256.45
|257.15
|Down .20
|Sep
|258.25
|259.30
|257.00
|257.90
|Down .15
|Oct
|259.05
|259.05
|258.55
|258.55
|Down .15
|Nov
|259.50
|259.50
|259.05
|259.05
|Down .15
|Dec
|259.75
|260.50
|258.80
|259.45
|Down .20
|Jan
|260.00
|Down .25
|Feb
|260.35
|Down .25
|Mar
|261.50
|261.50
|260.00
|260.50
|Down .30
|Apr
|260.70
|261.00
|260.70
|261.00
|Down .30
|May
|261.80
|261.90
|260.80
|261.05
|Down .35
|Jun
|261.15
|261.45
|261.15
|261.45
|Down .35
|Jul
|261.60
|Down .40
|Aug
|262.00
|Down .40
|Sep
|262.15
|Down .40
|Oct
|262.45
|Down .40
|Nov
|262.55
|Down .40
|Dec
|262.55
|Down .40
|Jan
|262.70
|Down .40
|Feb
|262.80
|Down .40
|Mar
|262.90
|Down .40
|Apr
|262.95
|Down .40
|May
|263.00
|Down .40
|Jul
|263.05
|Down .40
|Sep
|263.10
|Down .40
|Dec
|263.20
|Down .40
|Mar
|263.30
|Down .40
|May
|263.35
|Down .40
|Jul
|263.40
|Down .40
|Sep
|263.45
|Down .40
|Dec
|263.50
|Down .40
|Mar
|263.55
|Down .40
|May
|263.60
|Down .40
|Jul
|263.65
|Down .40
|Sep
|263.70
|Down .40
|Dec
|263.75
|Down .40
|Mar
|263.80
|Down .40
|May
|263.85
|Down .40