BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/17 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 255.70 256.70 255.70 256.25 Down .15
Jul 256.75 257.85 255.50 256.40 Down .15
Aug 257.25 258.25 256.45 257.15 Down .20
Sep 258.25 259.30 257.00 257.90 Down .15
Oct 259.05 259.05 258.55 258.55 Down .15
Nov 259.50 259.50 259.05 259.05 Down .15
Dec 259.75 260.50 258.80 259.45 Down .20
Jan 260.00 Down .25
Feb 260.35 Down .25
Mar 261.50 261.50 260.00 260.50 Down .30
Apr 260.70 261.00 260.70 261.00 Down .30
May 261.80 261.90 260.80 261.05 Down .35
Jun 261.15 261.45 261.15 261.45 Down .35
Jul 261.60 Down .40
Aug 262.00 Down .40
Sep 262.15 Down .40
Oct 262.45 Down .40
Nov 262.55 Down .40
Dec 262.55 Down .40
Jan 262.70 Down .40
Feb 262.80 Down .40
Mar 262.90 Down .40
Apr 262.95 Down .40
May 263.00 Down .40
Jul 263.05 Down .40
Sep 263.10 Down .40
Dec 263.20 Down .40
Mar 263.30 Down .40
May 263.35 Down .40
Jul 263.40 Down .40
Sep 263.45 Down .40
Dec 263.50 Down .40
Mar 263.55 Down .40
May 263.60 Down .40
Jul 263.65 Down .40
Sep 263.70 Down .40
Dec 263.75 Down .40
Mar 263.80 Down .40
May 263.85 Down .40