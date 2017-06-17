The Latest: Colleague: No animosity among UPS drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A UPS driver who witnessed a deadly shooting at the company's San Francisco warehouse says drivers at the facility generally got along and didn't mind working there.

Leopold Parker said Friday that the man accused of the shooting, fellow driver Jimmy Lam, sometimes complained about the workload. But Parker says he never suspected Lam would turn violent.

The 53-year-old Parker says he was standing by his truck for a morning meeting of drivers Wednesday when Lam walked up and shot driver Benson Louie in the head. Louie was a few feet in front of Parker. Parker said Lam glanced at him, but went the opposite way after shooting Louie.

Parker jumped into the cab of his truck. He ran to the roof of the building after he saw Lam running toward an exit.

1 a.m.

Jimmy Lam had his troubles: a drunk driving conviction, a grievance against his company, a struggle with personal issues and depression a few years ago.

But colleagues and investigators say none of it helps explain why the UPS driver showed up at his San Francisco workplace Wednesday and gunned down three colleagues, wounding two others.

DMV records show he was convicted twice of driving on a suspended license in 2013 and 2014. His license was also suspended in 2014 for negligently operating a vehicle.

The 38-year-old Lam also had a run-in with the law in 2010, when he was convicted in San Francisco of driving under the influence and sentenced to three years' probation.

There was no indication that Lam's driving record affected his ability to work at UPS.