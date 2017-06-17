The Latest: Attorney: Cops framed ex-escort to hire hit man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Florida escort accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The attorney defending a former Florida escort accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband told jurors she is a victim of detectives who wanted to become stars on the TV show "Cops."

Brian Claypool said in closing arguments Friday that Boynton Beach police framed Dalia Dippolito because "Cops" producers were in town and believed the case could make them famous. He told the three-woman, three-man jury that they may think his 34-year-old client is a "gold digger," but that's irrelevant because the evidence against her is so compromised by police misconduct.

Earlier Friday, prosecutor Laura Laurie told the Palm Beach County jury on Friday that Dippolito wanted her husband killed so she could get their home and his money.

This is Dippolito's third trial. A 2011 conviction was thrown out on appeal. A 2016 trial ended with a hung jury.

___

1 p.m.

Defense attorney Brian Claypool is expected to argue later Friday that detectives set up his 34-year-old client because they wanted to become famous on "Cops."

