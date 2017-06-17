Trump: US student's experience in NKorea 'truly terrible'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that the imprisonment of an American college student in North Korea was a "truly terrible thing."

Otto Warmbier, who was serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the U.S. on Tuesday as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country.

Warmbier fell into a coma while serving his sentence. He is now receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Speaking in Miami on Friday, Trump celebrated Warmbier's return to the U.S. saying, "what's happened to him is a truly terrible thing but at least the ones who love him so much can now take care of him and be with him."

The Trump administration issued repeated warnings to North Korea's government for its missile program.