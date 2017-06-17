Justice Dept. probing Booz Allen Hamilton subsidiary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense and spy-agency contractor Booz Allen Hamilton says that a subsidiary's accounting and the way it charges the government is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department.

The disclosure in a regulatory filing sent shares of parent company Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. tumbling $7.33, or 18.6 percent, to $32 in Friday trading. Booz Allen also said its own auditing hasn't found any major erroneous costs or problems, and that it's cooperating with the Justice Department's civil and criminal investigations.

The company, based in McLean, Virginia, is one of the biggest U.S. defense and intelligence-agency contractors.

Booz Allen received unwanted publicity in 2013 after revelations that its employee Edward Snowden took and shared documents about secret U.S. surveillance programs.