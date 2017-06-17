Lopez upsets Berdych, Zverev stops Haas at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Feliciano Lopez upset Tomas Berdych 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4 and Mischa Zverev ended veteran Tommy Haas' participation in the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals on Friday.

Lopez saved all nine break points he faced against the third-seeded Berdych.

Zverev defeated Haas 6-4, 6-4 for a semifinal against Lopez.

The 39-year-old Haas, who defeated Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday, was playing for the last time at the grass-court tournament.

Zverev says, "I'm a bit sorry, especially because I could always hear his daughter, who shouted, 'Come on, Daddy!' They're special moments. He's a champion."

Also, the fourth-seeded Lucas Pouille defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Pouille next faces Benoit Paire or Jerzy Janowicz in the other semifinal.