BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe from Saturday, June 17, through Monday, June 19. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

We will have continued coverage throughout the weekend of the aftermath of London's deadly apartment fire. On Monday we will look at the known victims, if enough have been identified. Other highlights include French legislative elections Sunday and the start of Brexit negotiations on Monday.

SATURDAY

PARIS AIR SHOW — While Airbus and Boeing will battle for orders at the Paris Air Show, a lot of the really interesting stuff will be going on elsewhere at next week's massive biennial aviation and defense industry gathering. Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet will crane necks with high-speed aerial displays, drones will again be a hot topic and a would-be flying car will aim to show that it is closer to getting off the ground. Defense contractors will be seeking customers for their latest hi-tech weapons, including drones designed to act as wingmen to piloted aircraft in battle. UPCOMING: 600 words by 0900 GMT, photos.

VATICAN-GERMANY — German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Pope Francis. UPCOMING: On merits.

GERMANY-MUSLIM PROTEST — Thousands of Muslims are expected to take part in a rally in Cologne to denounce extremism in the name of Islam. UPCOMING: On merits from 1100 GMT rally.

SPAIN REFUGEES — Thousands are expected at a Madrid march urging the government to take in more migrants fleeing violence, persecution and poverty. UPCOMING: On merits from 1700 GMT march.

ROMANIA-LUXEMBOURG — Luxembourg Premier Xavier Bettel visits the central Romanian city of Sibiu with President Klaus Iohannis. UPCOMING: On merits.

PORTUGAL GAY PRIDE — Crowds are expected to flood the streets in the Portuguese capital for gay pride celebrations. UPCOMING: On merits, photos.

MILAN FASHION WEEK — A much-condensed Milan Fashion Week launches with a tour de force with Emporio Armani, Dolce&Gabbana, Marni, Versace and Philipp Plein showing their menswear creations for next spring and summer. UPCOMING: 450 words by 1500 GMT, 900 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SUNDAY

FRANCE-ELECTION — French President Emmanuel Macron's upstart political party is hoping for a big majority as France votes in the decisive second round of parliamentary elections that could hand him a strong mandate for his plans to change the way the French work and do business. UPCOMING: 130 words when polls open at 0600 GMT, developing. Polls close at 1800 GMT, polling agency projections and early official results expected quickly after; photos.

SPAIN SOCIALISTS — In an unexpected comeback, Pedro Sanchez is to be appointed leader of the main opposition Socialists at a party congress. Sanchez was ousted eight months ago and claimed back the leadership in party primaries in May. UPCOMING: On merits.

SPAIN-ABORTION — Spanish anti-abortion activists stage a demonstration from Madrid's central Puerta de Alcala plaza to the city*s Maternity Hospital. UPCOMING: On merits from 1000 GMT demonstration.

MILAN FASHION WEEK — Salvatore Ferragamo, Prada and DSquared2 headline the second day of menswear previews during Milan Fashion Week. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1500 GMT, 800 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

MONDAY

EUROPE-BREXIT — The top British and EU Brexit negotiators meet for the first time, launching the long and complicated process of ending Britain's membership in the European Union. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1100 GMT, photos.

GREECE-TURKEY — Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim meets with his Greek counterpart, Alexis Tsipras, during a brief visit to Athens. The visit comes at a time of strained relations between the two allies, with Turkey furious over Greek courts' refusal to extradite Turkish servicemen it accuses of being involved in an abortive coup last year. UPCOMING: Developing from 0900 GMT, photos.

CENTRAL EUROPE-DEFENSE — The defense ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia discuss migration. UPCOMING: 130 words after 1215 GMT news conference, more on merits; photos.

EUROPE-POLITICS — EU foreign ministers discuss tensions between Qatar and its neighbors and what the bloc can do to help Iraq once the city of Mosul is free of Islamic State fighters. UPCOMING: Developing from 0700 GMT, photos.

FRANCE-EQUATORIAL GUINEA — The son of Equatorial Guinea's president goes on trial on charges that he spent millions in government funds on high-end cars, art and real estate abroad while his compatriots languish in poverty. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0900 GMT, developing; photos.

PARIS AIR SHOW — The Paris Air Show kicks off with Boeing and Airbus vying with burgeoning Chinese manufacturers for lucrative deals amid concerns about fuel costs and security, and top world defense officials shopping for fighter jets and high-tech weapons. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0700 GMT, developing; photos.

ROMANIA-POLITICS — The ruling Social Democratic Party submits a no-confidence vote against its own government, amid a political crisis. UPCOMING: Timing uncertain.

MILAN FASHION WEEK — Giorgio Armani and Fendi anchor an abbreviated Milan Fashion Week alongside a bevy of new talents. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.