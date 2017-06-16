Peter Criss, Kiss' founding Catman, saying goodbye to stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Criss, the original Catman drummer and vocalist from the rock group Kiss, is retiring from the concert stage.

The raspy-voiced Brooklynite best known for the hit single "Beth" is playing his final U.S. show Saturday in New York.

It's his way to purge the bad taste left in his mouth by a series of unhappy endings with Kiss, including the band's 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where quarreling over which lineup would perform at the ceremony ended up with Kiss not playing at all.

He says he wants to leave the stage happy, and retire to his home at the New Jersey shore to finish some recording projects, a children's' book, and a comedy screenplay he hopes will interest actor Ben Stiller.