Djibouti says Eritrean soldiers occupy disputed area

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A Djiboutian official says soldiers from neighboring Eritrea occupied a contested mountainous area shortly after Qatari peacekeepers left the location this week.

Qatar said Wednesday it had pulled all of its troops from the border between the two East African nations. The move came amid a diplomatic dispute with other Arab nations that are trying to isolate Qatar.

Djibouti's ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohammed Idriss Farah, said Friday his government is waiting for military confirmation on whether Eritrean forces still control the contested area.

Qatar has helped to mediate a long-running territorial dispute between the two countries. Eritrea in the past has clashed with both Djibouti and Ethiopia over borders.

Eritrea's top diplomat to the African Union on Wednesday said the country wants to solve the problem with Djibouti peacefully.