Polish ruling party tweets, then deletes anti-refugee remark

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ruling party has used Twitter to make another strong anti-refugee statement, but quickly deleted the Tweet, calling it "unfortunate."

Law and Justice on Friday posted the comment: "Do not let yourselves be persuaded that an aversion to refugees is something bad. Poles are not an exception in Europe." Included was a chart with the results of a Pew Research Center survey showing that a majority in nine European countries, including Poland, disapprove of the European Union's handling of the refugee issue.

The party quickly removed the Tweet, with the secretary of state in the chancellery of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo saying it was written in an "exceptionally unfortunate" manner.

It was replaced with a toned-down comment only saying that most Europeans don't agree with the EU's migration policies.