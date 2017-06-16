Photo Gallery: A look at famous fathers and their sons

Tom Hanks appears at a gala to benefit the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Women's Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills, Calif. on
NEW YORK (AP) — Douglas. Hanks. Sutherland. Eastwood. Iglesias.
For older audiences, the names might conjure up images of Kirk, Tom, Donald, Clint and Julio, while younger audiences might think of Michael, Colin, Kiefer, Scott or Enrique.
The father-son connections have made their marks on all genres of television, film and music. Their ranks include rockers Bob and Jakob Dylan, Will Smith and his sons Trey and Jaden, and rapper Ice Cube and his actor- son O'Shea Jackson Jr.
In at least one case, the Van Peebles family, the entertainment gene spans multiple generations. Mario Van Peebles' father is actor Melvin Van Peebles and his son Mandela appeared in the 2016 miniseries "Roots."
In honor of Father's Day, here's a look at more than three dozen of the father-son celebrities.