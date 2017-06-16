Romanian PM says country deserves to be in Schengen zone

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's prime minister says that his country helps provide secure borders for the European Union and should be allowed to join the visa-free Schengen zone.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu said Friday that Romania "de facto ensures the security of an important part of the external borders " of the EU, and has fulfilled the conditions required to join the group.

Luxembourg Premier Xavier Bettel praised Romania for its efforts to secure the EU's external borders, but stopped short of endorsing the Schengen application.

Romania shares borders with non-members of the EU: Ukraine, Moldova to its north and east and Serbia in the southwest.

Bettel, on a two-day visit to Romania, will travel Saturday to the Transylvanian city of Sibiu with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.