Chile no golden generation despite success, says Jara

MOSCOW (AP) — Chile may be more successful than ever, but don't call the team a golden generation.

A Chilean team boasting Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal won the country's first major trophy with victory in the Copa America in 2015, followed swiftly by another win in last year's centenary competition.

But despite the star names, defender Gonzalo Jara says coaches deserve the real credit.

He says "I don't like the term 'golden generation', I think it's excessive," pointing out that Chile has had stars before but never with the same success.

Jara adds, "we've also had great coaches, and I think that's been the difference. Coaches who taught us how to play, to understand soccer in a different way."

Chile plays Cameroon in Moscow on Sunday in the Confederations Cup.