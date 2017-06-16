The Latest: Trump says no one has any proof on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the ongoing investigations into allegations of Russia interference in the 2016 election (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it's "sad" that seven months of investigations and hearings into possible links between his campaign and Russia have been fruitless.

The president tweeted Friday, "After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my 'collusion with the Russians,' nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!"

His comments follow revelations that special counsel Robert Mueller is examining whether Trump obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. Mueller is now leading the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has called The Washington Post report a "phony story" and a "WITCH HUNT." He has questioned why investigators don't dig into the links between the Democrats and the Russian government, including his general election opponent, Hillary Clinton.