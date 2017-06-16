Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 16, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;13;83%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;45;31;Sunny and very warm;42;32;WNW;15;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;35;19;A shower in places;34;20;W;15;30%;51%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;28;20;Plenty of sun;27;20;E;19;63%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;18;14;Nice with some sun;22;13;WNW;17;74%;16%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;A passing shower;17;8;SW;19;62%;56%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;37;23;W;12;28%;24%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;Clouding up, hot;33;18;ESE;12;38%;37%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, humid;28;20;Some sunshine;30;20;NNE;22;60%;3%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;30;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;S;8;63%;81%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Clouds and sun;16;9;ENE;5;84%;6%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;42;25;Sunny and very warm;43;27;N;10;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;34;22;Sun and some clouds;34;23;SW;9;65%;36%;10

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;WSW;18;71%;63%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Increasing clouds;36;26;SW;10;58%;44%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;30;23;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;WSW;15;63%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Very hot;37;24;Showers around;35;25;SW;19;29%;62%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;29;17;Showers and t-storms;21;12;WNW;21;53%;83%;6

Berlin, Germany;A few showers;21;13;A shower in spots;21;12;NW;16;52%;41%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;18;9;A shower in spots;19;9;SE;9;73%;55%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;Sunny and delightful;26;12;E;14;56%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;28;15;Cooler with a shower;20;14;NNW;28;53%;50%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;20;12;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;N;11;59%;12%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Showers and t-storms;25;14;N;14;73%;84%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;24;14;Showers and t-storms;21;12;NW;25;50%;82%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;24;20;Rain and a t-storm;23;8;WSW;18;75%;65%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;17;A morning shower;29;17;WNW;7;38%;64%;3

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;ENE;14;59%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;36;22;Sunny and very warm;38;23;NE;13;25%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;21;12;A little a.m. rain;17;7;SSE;10;57%;56%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;ESE;5;73%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;37;28;High clouds and warm;39;29;S;14;48%;43%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSW;14;71%;89%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;13;79%;83%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;18;13;Partly sunny;21;12;NW;15;65%;9%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;29;24;Lots of sun, nice;28;24;WNW;16;77%;3%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunlit and hot;35;25;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;S;18;56%;3%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;22;Clearing, a shower;30;22;SSE;18;76%;63%;5

Delhi, India;Not as warm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;38;28;SSW;11;57%;71%;11

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;33;17;Not as hot;31;12;ENE;15;27%;39%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;A shower or t-storm;34;27;SE;13;79%;87%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;31;22;SSE;8;57%;8%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny;24;13;W;16;64%;4%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Very hot;37;23;NNE;12;19%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;Mostly sunny, humid;26;21;E;18;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with a shower;35;26;Showers, heavy early;31;26;ESE;9;77%;96%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;24;8;Nice with sunshine;23;6;ENE;9;51%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;31;22;Couple of t-storms;30;24;ESE;11;77%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;23;11;A few showers;19;12;W;12;62%;64%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;S;13;76%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;Heavy p.m. showers;28;25;S;9;89%;94%;3

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;ENE;18;57%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;22;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;22;W;12;78%;94%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;Sun, some clouds;39;29;N;23;42%;2%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;NNE;9;49%;61%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;10;72%;63%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;41;29;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;NNW;25;38%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;20;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;E;9;51%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;39;16;Sunny and hot;36;17;NNW;9;12%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;33;30;A t-storm in spots;33;30;WSW;24;64%;42%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain this morning;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;S;9;69%;77%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;30;Partly sunny, warm;43;30;W;16;24%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;25;15;A shower or t-storm;21;14;ENE;10;60%;66%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Showers and t-storms;30;27;ESE;32;77%;86%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;30;21;Mostly cloudy;28;21;W;8;64%;39%;5

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;28;S;12;73%;69%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;NNW;7;81%;93%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;16;-2;Mostly sunny;16;-1;N;9;20%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;SW;12;85%;77%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Clouds, then sun;21;16;S;12;63%;28%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;NNW;10;42%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;21;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;17;SW;10;63%;7%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Sunny and very warm;31;18;S;9;50%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;27;20;Nice with some sun;25;20;N;9;76%;2%;5

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;39;23;Very hot;40;22;NNE;8;24%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Partly sunny;31;28;WSW;13;68%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;N;6;75%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;W;11;66%;64%;9

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;16;5;Mostly sunny;16;8;NW;9;73%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Partly sunny;27;14;NE;10;36%;44%;15

Miami, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;26;SE;10;71%;77%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;23;11;A shower in spots;23;8;NNE;12;60%;41%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;21;68%;80%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and warm;23;18;Rain and a t-storm;20;7;WSW;18;71%;91%;1

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;20;17;Couple of t-storms;28;21;SSE;6;71%;92%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warmer;15;9;Warmer with a shower;20;11;NNW;15;48%;53%;5

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;SSW;16;76%;87%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;25;13;A thick cloud cover;24;11;ENE;12;60%;14%;6

New York, United States;Spotty showers;22;19;A t-storm in spots;25;21;SSE;10;85%;64%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;NW;14;40%;26%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;Sunny and very warm;30;18;NE;16;52%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;28;13;Increasing clouds;29;17;NE;8;40%;2%;9

Oslo, Norway;Cooler with rain;18;12;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;SSW;11;48%;24%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;22;17;Spotty showers;28;21;ESE;15;74%;96%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;28;26;A t-storm in spots;28;25;ESE;21;71%;73%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SSE;10;79%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;ENE;10;78%;90%;6

Paris, France;Not as warm;23;13;Mostly sunny;27;17;NNE;9;53%;3%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;8;Brilliant sunshine;21;10;E;10;64%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, warm;35;25;A t-storm around;36;26;SW;9;61%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;31;23;A shower in places;31;23;ESE;11;72%;56%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;ESE;11;53%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;23;12;A shower in spots;20;14;WNW;18;46%;41%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Sunlit and hot;34;17;SSW;11;45%;10%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;21;9;A few showers;22;10;SE;15;61%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;33;21;Cooler in the p.m.;33;20;SSW;12;43%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;28;23;A shower;29;23;SSE;14;73%;81%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Rain and drizzle;13;8;W;13;71%;88%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Partly sunny;23;11;NNE;7;49%;5%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;Nice with sunshine;26;19;NNW;6;70%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Sunny and hot;44;27;SSW;11;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;33;18;Mostly sunny;32;18;SE;10;55%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and delightful;22;8;Clouds rolling in;23;13;W;12;54%;20%;5

San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;24;15;Increasingly windy;25;16;WSW;33;62%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;S;7;78%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;18;71%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;19;Showers and t-storms;22;19;WSW;7;99%;86%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;32;16;SSE;16;13%;0%;16

Santiago, Chile;Rain;13;4;Spotty showers;9;-1;E;6;69%;63%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;NNE;10;75%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;36;18;Very hot;40;23;N;9;42%;42%;8

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;18;10;Low clouds may break;19;13;SSW;9;54%;39%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny;30;17;W;9;41%;5%;9

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;ESE;13;49%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;6;70%;83%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;27;13;Showers and t-storms;21;11;WNW;16;71%;82%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;E;20;71%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of rain;21;11;A shower or two;24;15;SW;8;52%;60%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;18;14;Brief p.m. showers;18;13;SSW;15;79%;86%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;NE;13;84%;100%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;21;11;WNW;9;58%;14%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;37;24;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;ENE;13;18%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;E;15;45%;15%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and not as hot;36;22;NNW;20;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;S;14;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;A shower or t-storm;31;16;NE;8;57%;81%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;NE;16;47%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;26;17;A t-storm or two;26;20;S;13;79%;82%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Turning out cloudy;31;23;High clouds;30;22;N;9;59%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;34;22;Sunny and very warm;35;21;W;22;36%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;25;10;Clouds and sun;22;8;N;19;31%;27%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;19;9;Dull and dreary;18;12;ESE;7;54%;38%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;27;14;Not as warm;21;14;NW;24;40%;47%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, less humid;31;25;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;9;65%;84%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thickening clouds;22;13;A shower in places;23;10;E;7;63%;42%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;24;12;A stray shower;19;14;NW;16;69%;60%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;More sun than clouds;11;7;Mostly sunny;13;8;NE;6;80%;15%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;WSW;10;77%;88%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sunshine;28;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;NE;6;36%;15%;9

