Latest Italy transport strike sparks outrage, traffic chaos

ROME (AP) — Italians and tourists alike are struggling to get around as a nationwide transport strike has forced the cancellation of Alitalia flights, the closure of subway stations and the suspension of bus service.

Huge lines formed at taxi stands in Rome and Milan, where temperatures in the low 30s (mid-80s) added to the discomfort for frustrated commuters and tourists.

Italian unions often stage strikes on Fridays in summer, fueling outrage and contributing to even worse traffic jams than usual. Italy's major unions opposed the strike by a handful of smaller ones, saying it was particularly damaging for Alitalia, which is currently searching for a buyer.

Ex-Premier Matteo Renzi took to Facebook to vent Friday, saying unions have a right to strike but that cities have a right to not be paralyzed.