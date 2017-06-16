Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 16, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;8;83%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;113;87;Sunny and very warm;107;90;WNW;10;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;94;67;A shower in places;93;67;W;9;30%;51%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;82;68;Plenty of sun;81;67;E;12;63%;1%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;65;57;Nice with some sun;72;56;WNW;10;74%;16%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;65;53;A passing shower;62;46;SW;12;62%;56%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunny and very warm;98;74;W;8;28%;24%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;Clouding up, hot;91;64;ESE;7;38%;37%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, humid;82;69;Some sunshine;85;68;NNE;13;60%;3%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;86;69;A shower or t-storm;83;69;S;5;63%;81%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;59;49;Clouds and sun;60;48;ENE;3;84%;6%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;107;78;Sunny and very warm;110;80;N;6;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;93;72;Sun and some clouds;93;74;SW;5;65%;36%;10

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;WSW;11;71%;63%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;Increasing clouds;98;79;SW;6;58%;44%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;86;73;Mostly sunny, humid;84;72;WSW;9;63%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Very hot;99;75;Showers around;95;77;SW;12;29%;62%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;85;62;Showers and t-storms;70;54;WNW;13;53%;83%;6

Berlin, Germany;A few showers;69;55;A shower in spots;70;54;NW;10;52%;41%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;65;48;A shower in spots;66;48;SE;6;73%;55%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;78;52;Sunny and delightful;79;54;E;9;56%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;82;58;Cooler with a shower;68;58;NNW;18;53%;50%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;68;54;Pleasant and warmer;77;57;N;7;59%;12%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;Showers and t-storms;78;56;N;9;73%;84%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;75;57;Showers and t-storms;70;54;NW;16;50%;82%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;75;67;Rain and a t-storm;73;47;WSW;11;75%;65%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;63;A morning shower;83;62;WNW;5;38%;64%;3

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;78;62;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;ENE;9;59%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;96;72;Sunny and very warm;100;73;NE;8;25%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;70;54;A little a.m. rain;63;45;SSE;6;57%;56%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A t-storm in spots;78;69;ESE;3;73%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;82;High clouds and warm;101;84;S;9;48%;43%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;83;67;SSW;9;71%;89%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;85;78;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SW;8;79%;83%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;65;55;Partly sunny;69;54;NW;9;65%;9%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;84;75;Lots of sun, nice;83;74;WNW;10;77%;3%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunlit and hot;95;78;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;S;11;56%;3%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;72;Clearing, a shower;86;71;SSE;11;76%;63%;5

Delhi, India;Not as warm;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;100;82;SSW;7;57%;71%;11

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;92;62;Not as hot;88;53;ENE;9;27%;39%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;A shower or t-storm;92;80;SE;8;79%;87%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;70;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;5;57%;8%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;70;56;Partly sunny;74;55;W;10;64%;4%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;72;Very hot;99;73;NNE;8;19%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;78;71;Mostly sunny, humid;79;70;E;11;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with a shower;96;78;Showers, heavy early;88;78;ESE;6;77%;96%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;76;46;Nice with sunshine;73;43;ENE;6;51%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;87;72;Couple of t-storms;85;75;ESE;7;77%;86%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;74;53;A few showers;66;53;W;7;62%;64%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;S;8;76%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;Heavy p.m. showers;82;77;S;6;89%;94%;3

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;86;73;Mostly sunny;87;75;ENE;11;57%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;71;W;7;78%;94%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;82;Sun, some clouds;103;83;N;14;42%;2%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;NNE;6;49%;61%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;90;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ESE;6;72%;63%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;105;84;Partly sunny, warm;100;83;NNW;16;38%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;67;43;Mostly sunny;68;43;E;6;51%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;102;61;Sunny and hot;96;62;NNW;6;12%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;91;86;A t-storm in spots;92;86;WSW;15;64%;42%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain this morning;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;S;6;69%;77%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;86;Partly sunny, warm;109;86;W;10;24%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;78;60;A shower or t-storm;69;57;ENE;7;60%;66%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;87;79;Showers and t-storms;86;81;ESE;20;77%;86%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;87;71;Mostly cloudy;83;69;W;5;64%;39%;5

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;82;S;7;73%;69%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;NNW;5;81%;93%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;62;28;Mostly sunny;62;30;N;6;20%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;SW;7;85%;77%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;62;Clouds, then sun;69;61;S;7;63%;28%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;NNW;6;42%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;70;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;63;SW;6;63%;7%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;90;63;Sunny and very warm;88;64;S;6;50%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;81;68;Nice with some sun;77;68;N;5;76%;2%;5

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;102;74;Very hot;103;72;NNE;5;24%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;Partly sunny;88;82;WSW;8;68%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;90;74;Afternoon showers;87;74;N;4;75%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;W;7;66%;64%;9

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;61;42;Mostly sunny;62;46;NW;6;73%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;Partly sunny;81;57;NE;6;36%;44%;15

Miami, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm or two;87;79;SE;6;71%;77%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;73;51;A shower in spots;74;47;NNE;8;60%;41%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm around;88;77;SSW;13;68%;80%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and warm;73;65;Rain and a t-storm;69;44;WSW;11;71%;91%;1

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;68;63;Couple of t-storms;83;69;SSE;4;71%;92%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warmer;59;49;Warmer with a shower;69;53;NNW;9;48%;53%;5

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;80;Rain and a t-storm;90;80;SSW;10;76%;87%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;77;55;A thick cloud cover;75;52;ENE;7;60%;14%;6

New York, United States;Spotty showers;72;67;A t-storm in spots;78;70;SSE;6;85%;64%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;92;67;Mostly sunny;91;66;NW;9;40%;26%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;83;62;Sunny and very warm;85;64;NE;10;52%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;82;56;Increasing clouds;84;63;NE;5;40%;2%;9

Oslo, Norway;Cooler with rain;65;54;Partly sunny, warmer;74;57;SSW;7;48%;24%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;72;62;Spotty showers;82;70;ESE;9;74%;96%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;83;78;A t-storm in spots;83;78;ESE;13;71%;73%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A shower or t-storm;86;77;SSE;6;79%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;88;74;Afternoon showers;88;74;ENE;6;78%;90%;6

Paris, France;Not as warm;73;55;Mostly sunny;80;63;NNE;6;53%;3%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;47;Brilliant sunshine;70;50;E;6;64%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, warm;94;78;A t-storm around;97;78;SW;6;61%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;88;73;A shower in places;88;74;ESE;7;72%;56%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;7;53%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;74;54;A shower in spots;67;58;WNW;11;46%;41%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;92;64;Sunlit and hot;93;63;SSW;7;45%;10%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, a shower;70;48;A few showers;72;49;SE;9;61%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;91;69;Cooler in the p.m.;92;69;SSW;7;43%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;83;73;A shower;83;74;SSE;9;73%;81%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;49;Rain and drizzle;55;47;W;8;71%;88%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;73;53;Partly sunny;74;52;NNE;5;49%;5%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;Nice with sunshine;79;66;NNW;4;70%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;80;Sunny and hot;111;81;SSW;7;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;91;65;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;6;55%;27%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and delightful;72;47;Clouds rolling in;74;55;W;7;54%;20%;5

San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;75;59;Increasingly windy;77;61;WSW;21;62%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;76;65;Showers and t-storms;77;63;S;4;78%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny;86;77;E;11;71%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;71;66;Showers and t-storms;72;66;WSW;4;99%;86%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny, nice;90;61;SSE;10;13%;0%;16

Santiago, Chile;Rain;56;39;Spotty showers;48;30;E;4;69%;63%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;An afternoon shower;85;73;NNE;6;75%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;97;64;Very hot;103;73;N;6;42%;42%;8

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;65;50;Low clouds may break;66;55;SSW;6;54%;39%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;89;65;Mostly sunny;85;62;W;6;41%;5%;9

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;82;68;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;ESE;8;49%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A thunderstorm;90;78;SSW;4;70%;83%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;81;56;Showers and t-storms;70;52;WNW;10;71%;82%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;85;79;E;12;71%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of rain;69;52;A shower or two;75;59;SW;5;52%;60%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;65;56;Brief p.m. showers;65;55;SSW;9;79%;86%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;74;NE;8;84%;100%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;69;52;Partly sunny;71;52;WNW;6;58%;14%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;98;76;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;ENE;8;18%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;71;53;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;E;10;45%;15%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;102;72;Sunny and not as hot;96;72;NNW;12;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;Sunshine, pleasant;85;71;S;8;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;A shower or t-storm;88;62;NE;5;57%;81%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;81;64;Partly sunny;80;64;NE;10;47%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;78;63;A t-storm or two;78;68;S;8;79%;82%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Turning out cloudy;88;73;High clouds;85;72;N;6;59%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;94;72;Sunny and very warm;95;69;W;14;36%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;78;51;Clouds and sun;72;46;N;12;31%;27%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;65;49;Dull and dreary;64;53;ESE;5;54%;38%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;81;57;Not as warm;69;58;NW;15;40%;47%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, less humid;89;77;A t-storm around;92;76;ENE;5;65%;84%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thickening clouds;72;55;A shower in places;74;50;E;5;63%;42%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;75;53;A stray shower;67;56;NW;10;69%;60%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;More sun than clouds;52;45;Mostly sunny;55;46;NE;4;80%;15%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm or two;87;77;WSW;6;77%;88%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sunshine;82;53;Mostly sunny;78;56;NE;4;36%;15%;9

