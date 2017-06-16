In concert with the government’s promotion of its “New South bound Policy”, CIECA has invited the Taipei Computer Association, an organization responsible for planning the promotion of cooperation with the Thai information service industry and a friend to CIECA, to jointly form a delegation to Thailand.

Dr. Wenent Pan, Chairman of CIECA’s Thailand Committee (Chairman of the CTCI Foundation, Gintech Energy Corp.) will lead the 48-person delegation to visit Thailand from the 14th to the 17th of this month. On the 16th, he will jointly preside over the 26th Joint Economic Cooperation Meeting between CIECA and FTI with Mr. Chen Namchaisiri, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries at the Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok.

To strengthen substantive cooperative relations between our two nations, the conference will discuss “Smart Manufacturing”, “Smart Transportation”, “ICT” and “e-Commerce”. FTI hosted a dinner for our delegation on the 15th. The CIECA delegation also visited CAT Telecom and the Thai Ministry of Industry for a briefing on “Thailand 4.0.”