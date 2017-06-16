Taiwan to invest NT$4 billion in semiconductor in 4 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Minister of Science and Technology (MOST) Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said Friday that the government is investing NT$4 billion (US$132 million) over the next four years into the nation’s semiconductor industry as part of its Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

The minister attended the opening ceremony of the Phison Electronics Corp. (群聯電子) new production plant in Miaoli County's Chunan today, where he made the announcement.

Phison Electronics Corp. is a Taiwan-based electronics company that specializes in NAND flash controller ICs, and the nation’s third largest chip designer.

Hosted by Phison’s President Pan Chien-cheng (潘健成), the ceremony was also attended by Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman James Huang (黃志芳), Allied Association for Science Park Industries Chairman David Shen (沈國榮), Kingston Technology Far East Corp Chairman Mike Chen (陳建華), and King Yuan Electronics Co. Chairman C.K. Lee (李金恭).

The ministry plans to spend NT$10 billion each year over the next four years on the nation’s semiconductor industry, to invest in a wide range of high-tech chip applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), the minister said in his address.

Taiwan is one of the world's largest suppliers of semiconductors. Earlier this month, President Tsai Ing-wen said the government is determined to take the lead and support the local semiconductor sector as the industry serves as the backbone of the nation’s economy.