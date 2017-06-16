Lesotho hopes for political stability as PM is inaugurated

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho's new prime minister has taken the oath of office, returning to power three years after he fled the politically unstable southern African kingdom because of fears that he was an assassination target.

South Africa's deputy president and other foreign dignitaries on Friday attended the inauguration of Thomas Thabane, whose estranged wife was shot dead Wednesday in what many Thabane supporters believe was an effort to intimidate the new governing coalition.

Thabane's All Basotho Convention party dominated June 3 elections after Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, who succeeded Thabane in a 2015 vote, lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Lesotho has been beset by concerns about military interference in politics. The military has pledged to respect democratic rule.

Amnesty International says the incoming government should work to curb human rights abuses.