Hakka new official language of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A proposal to make Hakka an official language in Taiwan was passed on Thursday by the Executive Yuan.

This action has represented a major step in spreading the language in Taiwan.

In order to promote and enhance the development of the Hakka language, the amended draft of the Hakka basic act also states that government should provide subsidies or incentives for foundations devoted to the Hakka language development.

It further states the need to establish degree programs as a way to develop and promote the language.

The amended draft also allows the government to provide subsidies for foundations dedicated to producing television or radio program related to Hakka culture.

The draft is set to be reviewed by the Legislative Yuan committee.

Meanwhile, in an effort to promote the Hakka culture. Hakka Affairs Council chief Lee Yung-te (李永得) said a Hakka-oriented radio station called Hakka Radio (講客廣播電台) will soon be launched in a way to foster the group’s access to media and to boost cultural development.

Though the radio station will be a national one, the future goal would be to pass down the ownership to a Hakka public communications foundation, said Lee.