The Latest: Greek government praises deal with creditors

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The Latest on the deal to get Greece more financial aid (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Greece's government is praising a deal it has reached with the country's European creditors regarding its bailout, saying the final decision had met nearly all of Greece's demands.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said Friday the previous day's agreement with finance ministers from the eurozone countries, known as the Eurogroup, made clear commitments regarding Greece's debt load and supporting growth.

The Eurogroup agreed to disburse 8.5 billion euros ($9.5 billion) from Greece's third international bailout — an installment delayed for months — after the country delivered on a series of reforms that included further pension cuts and tax hikes. It also reiterated previous commitments on potential debt relief and raised the possibility of linking Greek repayments to growth. As part of the deal, Greece committed to producing budget surpluses until 2060, when not counting debt repayment costs.