6 suspects convicted in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts

MUMBAI, India (AP) — An Indian court has convicted six people of involvement in an attack in Mumbai in 1993 in which powerful bombs packed in cars and scooters killed 257 people.

The court found the six Muslims guilty on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy, transporting weapons and murder, which are punishable by a maximum penalty of death. The court is to announce sentences next week.

Prosecutors said the bombings were an act of revenge for the demolition of a 16th century mosque by Hindu nationalists in northern India in 1992. That triggered religious riots in parts of India, leaving more than 800 dead, mostly Muslims.

The six are the second group to be tried in the blasts. Eleven others were sentenced to death In 2007.