Escaped Georgia prison inmates recaptured in Tennessee

ADDS THAT ROWE IS AT TOP AND DUBOSE AT BOTTOM - This photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows the arrest of the tw
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn, center, speaks during a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2
This photo provided by the Elbert County Sheriff's Office taken on Oct. 13, 2015 shows inmate Ricky Dubose. Dubose and Donnie Russell
CORRECTS SOURCE TO GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS IN SIGNOFF- This undated photo released by the Georgia Department of Corrections T
Authorities hold a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Christiana, Tenn. Law enforcement officials earlier
Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, second from right, speaks during a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 20
Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, center, speaks during a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Chri
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn, center, speaks during a news conference held at a truck stop Thursday, June 15, 2
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.
Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were apprehended in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning.
The two men had been on the run since early Tuesday, when they are accused of having killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.
Authorities say the two inmates overpowered and disarmed the guards on a bus about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as 33 inmates were being driven between prisons.