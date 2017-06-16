Is Taiwan the new hub for Asian startups?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – MillionDC, an award winning Taiwan-based startup has launched a crowd funding campaign in a bid to connect startups in developing countries with Taiwan.

The startup's main goal is well aligned with Taiwan's plan to invite foreign startups and help the island to become the hub for startups.

"Taiwan was a major player in the PC/Notebook era, but is failing to keep up with the new trend in the Mobile/Internet era,” according to the National Development Council document titled "HeadStart Taiwan".

HeadStart Taiwan is one of the newest project that focuses on the development of an ecosystem that promotes the idea and scale-up of “Business of the Future".

"MillionDC is seeking the help of the crowd via Indiegogo to realize its goal of providing startups in developing countries a soft landing to Taiwan. This project comes in as an online solution to the government’s push to again become a tech leader in Asia,” Paolo Lising, co-founder of MillionDC said.

"As we are headquartered in Taipei, we plan to link the startups from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand to Taiwan that is being developed by the government as the center of startups in Asia,” Lising said.

MillionDC won an award as one of the Top 100 Startups in Asia in 2015. They have also been featured in a book titled "Cyberprenuer Philippines", which was a finalist in the National Book Awards back in 2016.