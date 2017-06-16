A ballgame of unity, spirit, friendly rivalry, won by Dems

A photo of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., is seen on the video board as the last member of the Republican team announced bef
Supporters of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., hold signs before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in
Injured Capitol Hill Police officer David Bailey, center, holds his hand over his heart during the National Anthem with U.S. Capitol Po
Injured aide Zach Barth, left, and Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, also on crutches walk off the field before the Congressional baseball
Injured Capitol Hill Police officer David Bailey throws out a ceremonial first pitch with Joe Torre, MLB's Chief Baseball Officer, righ
Steve Garvey, former Los Angeles Dodgers player, leads a prayer for the Republican team before the Congressional baseball game, Thursda
Both teams form a line between first and second base as a moment of silence is observed for all those injured in attack at the Republic
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., left, walks with Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017,
A message from President Donald Trump is shown on the video board before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in W
Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate
Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, Chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives, prays as both teams kneel, before the Congressional baseball gam
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats joined in a spirited, friendly rivalry at their annual Congressional Baseball game, many fresh from the penetrating horror of the ballfield shooting rampage a day earlier and all playing in honor of their grievously wounded colleague.
The game at Nationals Park on Thursday evening carried on a century-old bipartisan ritual, this one tinged with worry about Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and the players' determination to answer the attack by coming together in sport. Democrats won in an 11-2 blowout.
In a final flourish of bipartisan camaraderie, Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania, his team's manager, accepted the trophy, then gave it to his GOP counterpart, Rep. Joe Barton of Texas, to put in Scalise's office. Accepting it gracefully, Barton cracked, "Next year we won't be so nice."