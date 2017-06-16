BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0756

Thursday's Major League Baseball Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 001 001 000—2 6 0 Minnesota 501 000 00x—6 11 0

Miranda, De Jong (5) and Ruiz; Berrios, Kintzler (9) and Gimenez. W_Berrios 6-1. L_Miranda 6-3. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar, Gimenez 2.

___

Baltimore 000 010 001—2 9 0 Chicago 000 104 00x—5 12 0

Tillman, Yacabonis (6) and C.Joseph; Holmberg, Swarzak (5), Beck (7), Kahnle (7), Dav.Robertson (9) and K.Smith. W_Swarzak 3-1. L_Tillman 1-5. HRs_Baltimore, Castillo. Chicago, Davidson.

___

Tampa Bay 011 000 010—3 9 2 Detroit 101 000 102—5 11 0

Cobb, J.Diaz (7), Hunter (9) and Sucre; Verlander, Rodriguez (8), Wilson (9) and Avila. W_Wilson 3-2. L_Hunter 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Souza Jr.. Detroit, Cabrera.

___

Kansas City 021 100 300—7 15 1 Los Angeles 100 001 000—2 6 1

Strahm, Alexander (6), Soria (8), Wood (9) and S.Perez; Nolasco, Alvarez (7), Wright (7) and Maldonado. W_Strahm 2-3. L_Nolasco 2-8. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon, Cain.

___

New York 000 003 111 1—7 16 0 Oakland 120 001 110 2—8 14 0

(10 innings)

Montgomery, Green (6), Clippard (8), Betances (8), Gallegos (10) and Au.Romine; Gray, Doolittle (6), Madson (7), Axford (8), Coulombe (8), Casilla (9), Hendriks (10) and Phegley, Vogt. W_Hendriks 3-1. L_Gallegos 0-1. HRs_New York, Carter. Oakland, Alonso, Lowrie.

___

INTERLEAGUE Los Angeles 000 130 100— 5 9 0 Cleveland 320 033 10x—12 15 0

R.Hill, Stripling (5), Dayton (6), Hatcher (7) and Barnes; Tomlin, Goody (6), Crockett (7), B.Shaw (7), McAllister (8) and R.Perez. W_Tomlin 4-8. L_R.Hill 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Taylor, Bellinger. Cleveland, Chisenhall, Encarnacion, Gonzalez.

___

Boston 000 000 000—0 5 0 Philadelphia 000 000 01x—1 4 0

Sale and Leon; Pivetta, Neshek (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Neshek 2-1. L_Sale 8-3. Sv_Neris (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 100 151 000—8 12 0 New York 000 110 010—3 6 1

G.Gonzalez, O.Perez (8), Blanton (8) and Wieters; Gsellman, Edgin (6), Montero (7) and R.Rivera. W_G.Gonzalez 6-1. L_Gsellman 5-4. HRs_Washington, Taylor, Harper. New York, Rivera, Flores.

___

Milwaukee 021 010 002—6 11 0 St. Louis 201 010 000—4 9 0

Davies, Hader (6), Torres (8), Drake (9) and Bandy; Wacha, Brebbia (5), Siegrist (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9) and Molina. W_Torres 3-4. L_Oh 1-3. Sv_Drake (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Broxton, Thames. St. Louis, Fowler.

___

San Francisco 010 000 251— 9 17 2 Colorado 341 001 001—10 15 0

Moore, Kontos (4), Gearrin (6), Osich (7), Morris (8), Strickland (9) and Posey, Hundley; Hoffman, Oberg (6), Dunn (7), Qualls (8), McGee (8), Holland (9) and T.Murphy. W_Holland 1-0. L_Strickland 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, Hundley, Posey, Crawford.