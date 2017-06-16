BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|001
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|501
|000
|00x—6
|11
|0
Miranda, De Jong (5) and Ruiz; Berrios, Kintzler (9) and Gimenez. W_Berrios 6-1. L_Miranda 6-3. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar, Gimenez 2.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001—2
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|104
|00x—5
|12
|0
Tillman, Yacabonis (6) and C.Joseph; Holmberg, Swarzak (5), Beck (7), Kahnle (7), Dav.Robertson (9) and K.Smith. W_Swarzak 3-1. L_Tillman 1-5. HRs_Baltimore, Castillo. Chicago, Davidson.
___
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|010—3
|9
|2
|Detroit
|101
|000
|102—5
|11
|0
Cobb, J.Diaz (7), Hunter (9) and Sucre; Verlander, Rodriguez (8), Wilson (9) and Avila. W_Wilson 3-2. L_Hunter 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Souza Jr.. Detroit, Cabrera.
___
|Kansas City
|021
|100
|300—7
|15
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|1
Strahm, Alexander (6), Soria (8), Wood (9) and S.Perez; Nolasco, Alvarez (7), Wright (7) and Maldonado. W_Strahm 2-3. L_Nolasco 2-8. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon, Cain.
___
|New York
|000
|003
|111
|1—7
|16
|0
|Oakland
|120
|001
|110
|2—8
|14
|0
Montgomery, Green (6), Clippard (8), Betances (8), Gallegos (10) and Au.Romine; Gray, Doolittle (6), Madson (7), Axford (8), Coulombe (8), Casilla (9), Hendriks (10) and Phegley, Vogt. W_Hendriks 3-1. L_Gallegos 0-1. HRs_New York, Carter. Oakland, Alonso, Lowrie.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|130
|100—
|5
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|320
|033
|10x—12
|15
|0
R.Hill, Stripling (5), Dayton (6), Hatcher (7) and Barnes; Tomlin, Goody (6), Crockett (7), B.Shaw (7), McAllister (8) and R.Perez. W_Tomlin 4-8. L_R.Hill 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Taylor, Bellinger. Cleveland, Chisenhall, Encarnacion, Gonzalez.
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|01x—1
|4
|0
Sale and Leon; Pivetta, Neshek (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Neshek 2-1. L_Sale 8-3. Sv_Neris (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|100
|151
|000—8
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|110
|010—3
|6
|1
G.Gonzalez, O.Perez (8), Blanton (8) and Wieters; Gsellman, Edgin (6), Montero (7) and R.Rivera. W_G.Gonzalez 6-1. L_Gsellman 5-4. HRs_Washington, Taylor, Harper. New York, Rivera, Flores.
___
|Milwaukee
|021
|010
|002—6
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|201
|010
|000—4
|9
|0
Davies, Hader (6), Torres (8), Drake (9) and Bandy; Wacha, Brebbia (5), Siegrist (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9) and Molina. W_Torres 3-4. L_Oh 1-3. Sv_Drake (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Broxton, Thames. St. Louis, Fowler.
___
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|251—
|9
|17
|2
|Colorado
|341
|001
|001—10
|15
|0
Moore, Kontos (4), Gearrin (6), Osich (7), Morris (8), Strickland (9) and Posey, Hundley; Hoffman, Oberg (6), Dunn (7), Qualls (8), McGee (8), Holland (9) and T.Murphy. W_Holland 1-0. L_Strickland 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, Hundley, Posey, Crawford.