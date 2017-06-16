%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|63
|242
|37
|83
|.343
|Judge NYY
|62
|227
|58
|76
|.335
|Dickerson TB
|64
|265
|48
|88
|.332
|SCastro NYY
|64
|259
|50
|85
|.328
|Altuve Hou
|66
|253
|43
|81
|.320
|Bogaerts Bos
|62
|247
|41
|79
|.320
|Hosmer KC
|65
|251
|35
|79
|.315
|Alonso Oak
|57
|183
|35
|56
|.306
|AHicks NYY
|54
|180
|39
|55
|.306
|Sano Min
|59
|212
|41
|63
|.297
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 22; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 19; Springer, Houston, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 16.
|Runs Batted In
Cruz, Seattle, 52; Judge, New York, 49; Sano, Minnesota, 48; AGarcia, Chicago, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 46; Holliday, New York, 45; Mazara, Texas, 44; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 44; 3 tied at 43.
|Pitching
Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 9-3; Sale, Boston, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0; 2 tied at 6-1.