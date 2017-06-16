BC-BBA--Top Ten,0194

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. AGarcia ChW 63 242 37 83 .343 Judge NYY 62 227 58 76 .335 Dickerson TB 64 265 48 88 .332 SCastro NYY 64 259 50 85 .328 Altuve Hou 66 253 43 81 .320 Bogaerts Bos 62 247 41 79 .320 Hosmer KC 65 251 35 79 .315 Alonso Oak 57 183 35 56 .306 AHicks NYY 54 180 39 55 .306 Sano Min 59 212 41 63 .297 Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 19; Springer, Houston, 18; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Alonso, Oakland, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 16.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 52; Judge, New York, 49; Sano, Minnesota, 48; AGarcia, Chicago, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 46; Holliday, New York, 45; Mazara, Texas, 44; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 44; 3 tied at 43.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; JVargas, Kansas City, 9-3; Sale, Boston, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-4; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0; 2 tied at 6-1.