BC-BBA--AL Leaders

THURSDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Garcia, Chicago, .343; Judge, New York, .338; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .332; Castro, New York, .323; Altuve, Houston, .320; Bogaerts, Boston, .320; Hosmer, Kansas City, .315; Hicks, New York, .314; Alonso, Oakland, .303; Sano, Minnesota, .297; 1 tied at .297.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 58; Springer, Houston, 49; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 48; Castro, New York, 47; Gardner, New York, 45; Altuve, Houston, 43; Correa, Houston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; 5 tied at 41.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 52; Judge, New York, 49; Garcia, Chicago, 48; Sano, Minnesota, 48; Pujols, Los Angeles, 46; Holliday, New York, 45; Mazara, Texas, 44; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 44; Smoak, Toronto, 43; Springer, Houston, 43; 2 tied at 42.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 88; Garcia, Chicago, 83; Castro, New York, 82; Altuve, Houston, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 79; Hosmer, Kansas City, 79; Judge, New York, 75; Abreu, Chicago, 74; Andrus, Texas, 74; 2 tied at 72.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 23; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 18; Moreland, Boston, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; 3 tied at 17.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 22; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 18; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; 2 tied at 15.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 20; Dyson, Seattle, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Vargas, Kansas City, 9-3; Sale, Boston, 8-3; Santana, Minnesota, 8-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-5; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; 11 tied at 6-3.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.10; Santana, Minnesota, 2.56; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Severino, New York, 2.75; Sale, Boston, 2.82; Darvish, Texas, 3.03; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.29; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.36; 1 tied at 3.40.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 136; Archer, Tampa Bay, 114; Darvish, Texas, 93; Estrada, Toronto, 92; McCullers, Houston, 89; Severino, New York, 84; Porcello, Boston, 82; Bauer, Cleveland, 81; Pineda, New York, 77; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; 1 tied at 75.