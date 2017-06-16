  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/16 15:01
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0152 American League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 26 .594
Boston 37 29 .561 2
Tampa Bay 35 34 .507
Toronto 32 33 .492
Baltimore 32 33 .492
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 29 .540
Cleveland 32 31 .508 2
Kansas City 31 34 .477 4
Detroit 31 34 .477 4
Chicago 29 36 .446 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 22 .672
Los Angeles 35 35 .500 11½
Texas 32 33 .492 12
Seattle 33 35 .485 12½
Oakland 28 38 .424 16½

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5

Minnesota 6, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 1, Boston 0

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Martinez 5-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-5)

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-8) at Toronto (Biagini 1-5)

Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-1) at Detroit (Norris 3-4)

Seattle (Paxton 5-1) at Texas (Ross 0-0)

Boston (Pomeranz 6-4) at Houston (Fiers 4-2)

Cleveland (Carrasco 6-3) at Minnesota (Turley 0-0)

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-2) at Oakland (Manaea 6-3)

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-6) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-6)