BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Boston
|37
|29
|.561
|2
|Tampa Bay
|35
|34
|.507
|5½
|Toronto
|32
|33
|.492
|6½
|Baltimore
|32
|33
|.492
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|29
|.540
|—
|Cleveland
|32
|31
|.508
|2
|Kansas City
|31
|34
|.477
|4
|Detroit
|31
|34
|.477
|4
|Chicago
|29
|36
|.446
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Los Angeles
|35
|35
|.500
|11½
|Texas
|32
|33
|.492
|12
|Seattle
|33
|35
|.485
|12½
|Oakland
|28
|38
|.424
|16½
___
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5
Minnesota 6, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 1, Boston 0
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 2
|Friday's Games
St. Louis (Martinez 5-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-5)
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-8) at Toronto (Biagini 1-5)
Tampa Bay (Ramirez 3-1) at Detroit (Norris 3-4)
Seattle (Paxton 5-1) at Texas (Ross 0-0)
Boston (Pomeranz 6-4) at Houston (Fiers 4-2)
Cleveland (Carrasco 6-3) at Minnesota (Turley 0-0)
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-2) at Oakland (Manaea 6-3)
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-6) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-6)