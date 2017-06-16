Chile rules out Bravo for debut against Cameroon

MOSCOW (AP) — Chile has ruled out goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for its Confederations Cup debut against Cameroon.

The Chilean soccer federation said the Manchester City goalkeeper has not fully recovered from a left calf injury he sustained in late April with the English club.

The latest MRI performed on the Chile captain "showed that the left calf injury has improved, but his return to play will depend on its evolution", the federation said.

Bravo will be replaced by Johnny Herrera for the Group B opener on Sunday in Moscow.

Chile also has matches against Germany in Kazan next Thursday, and Australia on June 25 in the Russian capital.